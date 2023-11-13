Hamas sources deny suspending hostage release talks with Israel

Xinhua) 13:25, November 13, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Two Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) officials denied on Sunday the suspension of negotiations with Israel regarding the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source speaking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity said, "I have not heard of the matter," referring to media reports that the faction is suspending negotiations due to the Israeli targeting of Gaza hospitals.

Separately, Zaher Jabarin, a Hamas official overseeing prisoners affairs told Xinhua that the movement is "open to concluding an agreement regarding the hostages in Gaza if appropriate security and field conditions are available for that."

Media reports earlier in the day said that Hamas was suspending hostage negotiations due to Israel's handling of the Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past two days, Israeli troops closed in on the hospital under the cover of intense bombing despite there were still hospitalized patients and newborns. Israel said Hamas was using the hospital as a cover for its military operation, an accusation Hamas has denied.

