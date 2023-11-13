Gaza's main hospital suffer power outage, oxygen supply interruption

GAZA, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday that 39 babies at the Al Shifa Hospital are at risk of dying due to electricity cutoff and oxygen supply interruption.

The hospital director Mohammed Abu Selmeia said an Israeli airstrike on Saturday destroyed the main oxygen supply line of the hospital, posing a threat to the lives of the wounded and patients inside.

Abu Selmeia noted that, in addition, Israeli drones are targeting anyone at the medical complex, rendering doctors unable to provide medical services.

He added that newborns and patients relying on life support devices are also at risk of dying within hours due to a complete power outage at the hospital complex.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières, said, "The attacks against Al Shifa hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital have reported a catastrophic situation inside."

Earlier in the day, Palestinian security sources said the Israeli army has besieged the Al Shifa hospital amid heavy clashes with the Palestinian militants in the territory.

Local eyewitnesses said they heard massive explosions during the night before from violent armed clashes between Israeli army forces and militants of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in several areas of Gaza City, especially in the vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital.

Yet, there have been no official comments on the development at the hospital from the Israeli side.

Established in 1946, the Al Shifa Complex is the largest health institution in the Gaza Strip. It includes three specialized hospitals and employs 25 percent of hospital workers across the strip.

