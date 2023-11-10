Home>>
Israel "willing" to pause fighting in Gaza if Hamas releases hostages: source
(Xinhua) 09:30, November 10, 2023
JERUSALEM, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Israel is "willing" to temporarily pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip if Hamas shows "a genuine commitment" to releasing the hostages, a government source told Xinhua on Thursday.
The source confirmed that Israel was considering a proposal by Egypt and Qatar for a humanitarian pause in the military actions against the Palestinian enclave in exchange for the release of hostages.
