In pics: displaced people in temporary shelter in southern Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 08:28, November 15, 2023

Volunteers give haircuts for people displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A volunteer gives a haircut for a man displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Volunteers give haircuts for people displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A displaced child is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A displaced Palestinian man is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A displaced child is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Volunteers give haircuts for people displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A volunteer gives a haircut for a man displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Volunteers give haircuts for people displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)