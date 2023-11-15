In pics: displaced people in temporary shelter in southern Gaza Strip
Volunteers give haircuts for people displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
A volunteer gives a haircut for a man displaced in Hamas-Israel conflict, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
A displaced child is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A displaced Palestinian man is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A displaced child is seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Nov. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Photos
