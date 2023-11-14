Death toll of Palestinians in Gaza rises to 11,240: ministry

Xinhua) 13:33, November 14, 2023

People are seen among the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli bombing at Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 13, 2023. The government media office in Gaza announced on Monday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 11,240, while more than 28,000 others were injured. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 11,240 as a result of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza said Monday.

At a press conference at the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, the director general of the government media office Ismail Thawabta said the total deaths included 4,630 children and 3,130 women, while more than 28,000 others were injured.

He added that 41,120 housing units in the strip were completely destroyed by Israel's raids, while 94 government headquarters, 253 schools, 71 mosques, and 3 churches were also damaged.

The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations, and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip.

The conflict has killed about 1,200 people in Israel, the majority of which from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to Israeli authorities.

