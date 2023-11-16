In pics: displaced people at temporary shelter in southern Gaza Strip
A displaced child is seen at a temporary shelter converted from a school in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 15, 2023. According to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), almost 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas carried out a surprise attack on southern Israel. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)
