Israeli troops conduct military operations in western Gaza City

Xinhua) 10:41, November 17, 2023

This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Nov. 16, 2023 shows Israeli troops conducting military operations in western Gaza City. (IDF/Handout via Xinhua)

