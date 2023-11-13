Senior Chinese legislator calls for fair, reasonable, orderly int'l polar governance system

Xinhua) 08:56, November 13, 2023

Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress Ding Zhongli meets with Vice President of the French Senate Loic Herve in Paris, France, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress Ding Zhongli called on all parties to build a fair, reasonable and orderly international polar governance system, and adhere to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, in order to jointly tackle polar climate change.

Ding made the remarks in his speech at the One Planet -- Polar Summit on Friday in Paris, where he also attended the Paris Peace Forum on Saturday at France's invitation.

In his speech at the summit, Ding noted that issues, such as polar warming and biodiversity loss, have drawn widespread attention. The international community should deepen polar research and strengthen cooperation in polar scientific expeditions, environmental protection and resource conservation.

China will continue to firmly adhere to the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, work together with the international community to tackle the challenges brought by polar amplification and maintain peace, stability and sustainable development in the polar regions, Ding said.

Ding also participated on Saturday in the panel "Global Goal on Adaptation: capacity-building and resilience to climate change" of the Paris Peace Forum.

During his visit to France, Ding met with Vice President of the French Senate Loic Herve, Vice President of the French National Assembly Naima Moutchou, and Chairman of the France-China Friendship Group of the French National Assembly Eric Alauzet.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)