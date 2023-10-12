Senior CPC official visits France

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2023.

PARIS, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to France from Oct. 8 to 11.

During his visit, Liu met and exchanged views with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate Cedric Perrin, Chairman of the France-China Friendship Group of the French National Assembly Eric Alauzet, General Secretary of the French party Renaissance Stephane Sejourne, General Secretary of the French party Les Republicains Annie Genevard, and representatives from the French business community.

Liu also delivered a speech at the French Institute of International Relations.

The two sides noted that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-France relations have maintained steady and sound growth.

The two sides also agreed on the need to strengthen exchanges between political parties, governments and legislative bodies and to foster people-to-people exchanges so as to promote China-France and China-Europe cooperation, and to jointly address global challenges.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with French President's Diplomatic Counselor Emmanuel Bonne in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2023.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces of the French Senate Cedric Perrin in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2023.

Liu Jianchao (2nd L), head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with Chairman of the France-China Friendship Group of the French National Assembly Eric Alauzet (3rd R) in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2023.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with General Secretary of the French party Renaissance Stephane Sejourne in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2023.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers a speech at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2023.

