Chinese, French FMs hold phone talks on deepening bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 11:35, August 19, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Friday talked over phone about deepening bilateral cooperation and promoting bilateral relations to a new high.

Since the beginning of this year, China-France relations have maintained a sound development momentum, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China in April was a complete success, he said, adding that the two heads of state engaged in in-depth strategic communication and charted a blueprint for developing bilateral relations.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and will be the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and the Year of the Olympic Games in Paris. China stands ready to work with France to take this opportunity to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders, comprehensively restart exchanges in all fields and at all levels, make up for the losses caused by the pandemic, and push the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high, Wang said.

China maintains stability and continuity in its policies toward Europe, Wang said, adding that China always regards Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world and supports France in continuing to promote European Union (EU)'s adherence to strategic autonomy and play an active leading role in China-Europe relations, he added.

For her part, Colonna expressed sincere condolences on the recent floods in China. She stressed that France and Europe will adhere to strategic autonomy, oppose global fragmentation, do not accept decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains and hope to build a multipolar, balanced and peaceful world.

Colonna said France cherishes its friendship with China and attaches great importance to the critical consensus reached by the two heads of state. France is willing to take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, build bilateral relations of mutual benefit and win-win results, push for greater development of Europe-China relations and contribute to international peace and stability, she said.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine, Niger and other international and regional issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)