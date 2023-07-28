Home>>
China, France to hold high level economic, financial dialogue
(Xinhua) 17:00, July 28, 2023
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by the two sides, the ninth China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held on July 29 in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
The Dialogue will be co-chaired by He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council and the Chinese lead person of the Dialogue, and Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France and the French lead person of the Dialogue, Mao said.
