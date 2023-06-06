China believes France's constructive role in healthy, stable development of China-EU ties: senior diplomat

Xinhua) 08:44, June 06, 2023

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China believes that France will continue to pursue a rational and positive China policy and play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, at the latter's request.

President Macron's visit to China in April was a great success, and the two countries' heads of state reached a series of strategic consensuses. Both sides should step up the implementation, jointly push forward the next important agenda, and demonstrate the high level of China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, said Wang.

China appreciates that President Macron has made important remarks recently on international multilateral platforms, which reflect France's independent diplomatic tradition, and that European countries are also more active in dialogue and contact with China, said Wang.

As two major forces in the multi-polar process, China and the EU share far more common interests than differences. The two sides should think more about cooperation and less about rivalry, and work together to provide more stability for the world, said Wang.

Bonne, for his part, said President Macron was pleased with the outcome of his visit to China, especially his in-depth communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

France is ready to strengthen cooperation with China and contribute to the development of France-China and EU-China relations as well as international peace and stability, Bonne said.

France believes that Europe should remain united, uphold independence and establish a partnership with China based on mutual respect and common prosperity, he added.

The two sides exchanged views on global challenges.

France expects Global North and Global South countries to enhance cooperation to achieve more balanced and sustainable development.

Wang said China has always been an important member of the Global South and maintained that developed countries should take concrete actions to support the development of Global South countries.

Meanwhile, as the largest developing country, China is committed to providing assistance to developing countries through South-South cooperation and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of Global South countries, Wang said.

The two sides also coordinated their positions on the Ukraine issue and agreed to continuously accumulate and create conditions for the start of a political settlement process.

