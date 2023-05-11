China ready to enhance cooperation, share opportunities with France: FM

Xinhua) 13:18, May 11, 2023

PARIS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with France and other countries to make the pie of cooperation bigger and share development opportunities, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said here on Wednesday.

Qin made the remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, while stressing China's determination to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up.

Calling French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China a great success, Qin said China is willing to work with France to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, speed up exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push forward the close and enduring China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides should keep close, high-level exchanges, expand communications at all levels and explore new areas of cooperation, he said, adding they should also open markets further to each other, build a more resilient China-France supply chain, strengthen cooperation in international affairs, and jointly meet global challenges.

Qin said China has always regarded Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner, and has always unequivocally supported the continent to strengthen its strategic autonomy and play an active role in the international arena, stressing that China advocates a China-Europe relationship that is not targeted at, subjugated to, or controlled by any third party.

China and France, as well as China and Europe, should pursue win-win cooperation through greater mutual opening-up and build a China-EU supply chain partnership with greater stability and mutual trust, he added.

For her part, Colonna said during his successful visit to China, President Macron had an in-depth exchange of views with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and deepened his understanding of China. Noting that France-China relations are of vital importance, she said that the two heads of state have set a clear direction, and both sides should make joint efforts to promote greater development of bilateral relations.

She suggested that the two sides fully restart cooperation mechanisms in various fields and strengthen cooperation in such areas as climate change, biodiversity, and energy transition, adding that France attaches great importance to its economic relations with China, and believes that such relations are interdependent, mutually beneficial, complementary, open and transparent.

France does not engage in camp confrontation and believes that all countries should live in harmony and achieve common development, Colonna stressed, noting that China plays an important role in world peace and stability. France is willing to strengthen communication with China on major international and regional issues such as the Ukraine crisis, and seek more common ground, she added.

Qin briefed Colonna about China's position on and the work it has done for solving the Ukraine crisis, stressing that President Xi's proposals of four points about what must be done are the starting point for China to view and handle the Ukraine crisis. China is committed to pushing for the political settlement of the crisis, maintains communication with all parties, and will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Qin and Colonna also discussed other international and regional issues.

On the same day, Qin also met with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to President Macron, and exchanged views on bilateral ties and the Ukraine crisis among other issues.

