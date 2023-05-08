Home>>
Chinese FM to visit Germany, France, Norway
(Xinhua) 16:28, May 08, 2023
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will pay a visit to Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
