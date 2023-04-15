Senior Chinese diplomat meets German FM

Xinhua) 15:46, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Beijing on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said China's foreign policy maintains a high degree of stability and continuity. He said China will stay committed to an independent foreign policy, an open strategy of mutual benefit and win-win results, and firmly safeguard the authority of the United Nations and the international order formed after World War II.

Noting China and Germany have broad consensus and common interests, Wang said China is ready to step up exchanges and communication with Germany to enhance mutual understanding, prepare for a new round of China-Germany inter-governmental consultations, jointly cope with climate change and other global challenges, promote the sound development of bilateral relations, and send a positive signal to the volatile world.

Wang said Taiwan's return to the motherland is an important part of the international order after World War II. Noting China once supported Germany's reunification, Wang said China hopes and believes that Germany will also support the great cause of China's peaceful reunification.

Noting that China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and Germany is a big European country, Baerbock said it is very important for both sides to strengthen dialogue and communication.

Stating that Germany and China share many common interests, Baerbock said Germany is willing to strengthen interaction and exchanges with China, enhance mutual understanding, expand cooperation in economy, trade, tourism and culture, jointly safeguard the smooth flow of world trade, and push forward Germany-China relations.

Germany understands the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan question to China and adheres to the one-China policy, Baerbock added.

