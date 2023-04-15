Peng Liyuan meets Brazilian first lady

Xinhua) 11:02, April 15, 2023

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2023. Rosangela is accompanying Lula on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Rosangela Lula da Silva, wife of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Beijing on Friday.

Peng said it is a great pleasure to meet Rosangela, who is accompanying Lula on his state visit to China, in spring. Despite the geographical distance between China and Brazil, the two peoples share the same heart and enjoy colorful cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Peng introduced to Rosangela China's history, culture and various charming local features. She hoped that Lula and Rosangela's visit will be pleasant and fruitful, and wished lasting and strong friendship between the two countries.

Rosangela thanked Xi and Peng for their hospitality, saying that although this is her first trip to China, she has already felt that China is a country with a long history and profound culture as well as modern vitality. She expressed willingness to have a deeper understanding of China and promote friendly cooperation between the two countries.

