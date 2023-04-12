Home>>
German Foreign Minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:45, April 12, 2023
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to China from April 13 to 15, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
During the visit, Qin and Baerbock will co-chair the sixth round of China-Germany strategic dialogue on diplomacy and security, the spokesperson said.
