Chinese FM encourages Chinese, French youths to contribute to Sino-French relations

Xinhua) 08:47, May 12, 2023

PARIS, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday inaugurated the Maison de la Chine (House of China) of the International University Campus in Paris, encouraging Chinese and French youths to become the new force of people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Noting that the mission of the International University Campus in Paris is to encourage exchanges between youths around the world and promote world peace, Qin said that the campus has become a veritable epitome of the plural world.

Qin added that he is convinced that the Maison de la Chine being in use will add new luster to the campus where different cultures have deeply blended.

He said that in a world where the future and destiny of all countries are closely linked, peaceful development can only be achieved through the inclusive coexistence of different cultures and civilizations.

One of the important contents of the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for respect for diversity of civilizations, Qin said.

Qin noted that young people are the new force of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, practitioners of people-to-people connectivity, and successors of China-France relations.

He encouraged Chinese students to care about their motherland while being committed to the welfare of the world, showcase China's national image in the new era, better tell China's stories in the new era, and pass on the friendship between China and France in the new era.

Qin also encouraged French students to master the Chinese language, learn about the Chinese culture, and contribute to the development of China-France relations.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in France will continue to care for and help Chinese students studying in France, Qin added.

The students said that they will study hard and serve as a bridge and bond for the people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and France.

