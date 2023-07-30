China, France vow to promote ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:18, July 30, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng co-chairs the ninth China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with Bruno Le Maire, minister of economy, finance and industrial and digital sovereignty of France, in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday co-chaired the ninth China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing with Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France.

He said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-France economic and trade relations have shown great resilience and sound momentum of development.

China stands ready to further strengthen policy communication with France, deepen practical cooperation, step up coordination on international and multilateral affairs, and push the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high, he said.

Le Maire said that France is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on economy and finance and push forward the bilateral relations.

The Dialogue was held online and offline, and a total of 22 articles and 57 cooperation outcomes were reached.

