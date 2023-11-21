Xi says China glad to see entry of more French products into Chinese market

Xinhua) 09:25, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is glad to see the entry of an increasing number of French products to the Chinese market, and welcomes more investment of French enterprises in China, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

China hopes France could provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for the investment of Chinese enterprises in France, he said during phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

