French company opens factory in China targeting aviation maintenance market

Xinhua) 10:33, November 23, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- French company Dedienne Aerospace has set up a factory in Shanghai to further explore China's fast-growing aviation maintenance market.

In the next three years, the Shanghai factory is expected to produce 100 aeroengine brackets per year, all for sale in the Chinese market, said Guillaume Justamon, sales and marketing director of Dedienne Aerospace, at an inauguration ceremony of the factory on Tuesday.

According to the long-term development plan, the factory will become one of the company's three major factories globally, mainly serving the Asian market, Justamon said.

"In the next 10 years, China's aviation maintenance service market will grow at an annual rate of 6.9 percent," said Justamon. "We are very optimistic about the development prospects of the Shanghai factory and will lay out service outlets in other key cities in China in the future."

China's aviation market is on track to become the world's largest, with remarkable growth witnessed in the aerospace industry over the past few years, according to Hu Bo, general manager of Dedienne Aerospace China.

The demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services is on the rise, primarily driven by the expanding operational fleet. It necessitates significant investment in workshops, infrastructure, and skilled labor, presenting an undeniable opportunity for industry players, Hu added.

Dedienne Aerospace is an international company specializing in aerospace tooling for civil and defense markets. It opened its first China factory in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, 15 years ago.

