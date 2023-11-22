French FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:30, November 22, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will visit China from Nov. 23 to 24 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

During the visit, the 6th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges will be held, said Mao.

