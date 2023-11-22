Home>>
French FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:30, November 22, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will visit China from Nov. 23 to 24 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
During the visit, the 6th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges will be held, said Mao.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China ready to send signal of jointly addressing climate change with France
- Xi says China glad to see entry of more French products into Chinese market
- Xi, Macron speak against further deterioration of Palestinian-Israeli situation
- Xi, Macron stress two-state solution
- Xi calls for pushing China-France relations to new level
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.