Xi, Macron speak against further deterioration of Palestinian-Israeli situation

Xinhua) 09:23, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday it is imperative to avoid further deterioration of the Palestinian-Israeli situation, especially the emergence of a more serious humanitarian crisis.

The two heads of state, in a telephone conversation, agreed that the two-state solution is the fundamental way to solve the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts.

