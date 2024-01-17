Exhibition held to mark 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:07, January 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- An art exhibition has kicked off recently in Shanghai to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

The exhibition, "Permanent Love -- Classic 19th Century European Artworks," features dozens of European classic artworks that date back to the 19th century, including sculptures. The exhibition will run until April 7.

According to Joan Valadou, Consul General of France in Shanghai, the exhibition is one of the first series of events of this year's Croisements Festival.

Inaugurated in 2006, the Croisements Festival is a series of artistic and cultural exchanges between China and France. Various cultural and artistic activities will take place during this year's festival, such as art exhibitions from large French cultural institutions, French musicals and ballets.

In the past 18 years, the Croisements Festival has significantly promoted exchanges and mutual learning and understanding between the two peoples, said Valadou.

