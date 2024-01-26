Infographics: President Xi's instructions on China's development of ice and snow economy

People's Daily Online) 17:42, January 26, 2024

"Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and so are ice and snow." For a long time, Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the development of the ice and snow sports industry and the economy in the country. He has given important speeches and instructions on accelerating the advancement of the cold-region's ice and snow economy, injecting strong impetus into the development of China's ice and snow economy.

