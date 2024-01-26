Home>>
Infographics: President Xi's instructions on China's development of ice and snow economy
(People's Daily Online) 17:42, January 26, 2024
"Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets and so are ice and snow." For a long time, Chinese President Xi Jinping has attached great importance to the development of the ice and snow sports industry and the economy in the country. He has given important speeches and instructions on accelerating the advancement of the cold-region's ice and snow economy, injecting strong impetus into the development of China's ice and snow economy.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation
- Xi's key statements at past World Economic Forum
- Xi stresses boosting high-quality development of China's financial sector
- President sets key targets for financial sector
- Xi congratulates Felix Tshisekedi on reelection as DR Congo's president
- Xi greets Tshisekedi on reelection
- Xi makes important speech at study session on promoting high-quality development of financial sector
- Tough stance on corruption wins praise
- Xi's special envoy to attend Liberia's presidential inauguration
- Xi orders all-out search and rescue of people missing in SW China landslide
- Xi, Macron eye stronger ties
- Xi replies to letter from representatives of Kenyan students, alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University
- Book on Xi's discourses on China's manufacturing strength published
- Kenyan students urged to contribute to friendship
- Xi orders curbing repeated occurrence of safety accidents after deadly street shop fire
- Xi, Uzbek president hold talks, elevate ties to all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era
- Xi orders steps to stop repeated accidents after fire kills 39
- Sino-Uzbek ties lifted to new height
- Nation ready to work more closely with Antigua and Barbuda
- Xi delivers video speech to reception celebrating 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.