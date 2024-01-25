Xi orders curbing repeated occurrence of safety accidents after deadly street shop fire

January 25, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged efforts to curb the repeated occurrence of various kinds of safety accidents and to protect people's lives and property and social stability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the important instruction following a street shop fire in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province.

The fire took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. in a street shop in the Yushui District of Xinyu. As of now, 39 people have been killed, nine injured, and some others are still trapped on the site.

Xi urged all-out efforts to rescue and treat those injured, take proper care of the bereaved, and handle the aftermath of the accident.

He also demanded that the cause of the fire be investigated, and those responsible for the fire be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Xi stressed that various localities and government departments should draw lessons from the accident, ensure the fulfillment of workplace safety responsibilities, meticulously examine potential hazards, and spare no effort to ensure relevant work is carried out in a sound manner.

In his instruction, Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged rescue personnel to work against the clock to find people who remain trapped, and do their best to treat the injured and reduce casualties.

Li urged efforts to attend properly to follow-up matters, promptly find the cause of the fire, and hold those responsible for the matter accountable.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has led a working team to the Xinyu site to guide relevant work.

