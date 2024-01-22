Xi orders all-out search and rescue of people missing in SW China landslide

Xinhua) 13:32, January 22, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out search and rescue of the people missing in a landslide in Zhenxiong County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction after the landslide struck the county on early Monday.

A total of 47 people remain missing after the landslide buried the homes of 18 households.

Xi ordered prompt rescue efforts to minimize casualties. He also demanded strengthened monitoring and early warning as well as scientific approach in search and rescue efforts to guard against secondary disasters.

In his instruction, Xi called for ensuring appropriate measures to console the families of the victims and resettle those affected.

Xi said natural disasters, traffic accidents and work safety incidents are prone to occur with the Spring Festival approaching and due to the negative influence of the cold waves.

He asked relevant regions and departments to screen potential risks and shoulder their responsibilities to prevent major casualties and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for all-out rescue and relief efforts. Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged rescuers to work against time to search for missing people and try their utmost to reduce casualties.

He also called for efforts to assess hidden risks of geological hazards in the surrounding areas and strengthen the monitoring of potential dangers to prevent secondary damages. Li stressed that people at risk should be transferred to safe places as soon as possible and people's lives and property should be fully secured.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has led a working team to Yunnan to guide the rescue work.

