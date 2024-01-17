Xi congratulates Felix Tshisekedi on reelection as DR Congo's president

Xinhua) 16:33, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Felix Tshisekedi on his reelection as the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Noting that the DRC and China enjoy a traditional friendship and are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, Xi said that bilateral relations in recent years have developed rapidly with fruitful practical cooperation and deepening traditional friendship.

Xi said he is ready to work with President Tshisekedi to deepen mutual political trust, enrich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and push for new and greater development of China-DRC cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)