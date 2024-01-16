Home>>
Xi's key statements at past World Economic Forum
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:23, January 16, 2024
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 opened on Monday and will run through Friday in Davos, Switzerland. Some messages from President Xi Jinping's three Davos speeches remain valid for meeting global challenges today.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates Danish King Frederik X on enthronement
- Xi, Belgian PM meet in Beijing, agreeing to enhance ties
- Xi urges institutions to safeguard national security
- Xi, Iowa friend agree youths hold key to ties
- Xi urges judicial, procuratorial, public security organs to safeguard national rejuvenation
- Xi's article on Party's united front work to be published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.