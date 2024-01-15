Home>>
Xi's article on Party's united front work to be published
(Xinhua) 15:55, January 15, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on the Party's united front work in the new era by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Tuesday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's second issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
