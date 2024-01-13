Xi, King Letsie III of Lesotho exchange congratulations over 30th anniversary of resumption of ties

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Lesotho's King Letsie III exchanged congratulations on Friday over the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi pointed out that since the resumption of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, China and Lesotho have supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, joined hands on the journey of national development and revitalization, and helped each other in tackling challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, setting a good example of friendly coexistence and common development for large and small countries.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Lesotho relations and is ready to work with King Letsie III to take the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to further elevate bilateral relations, expand practical cooperation areas, and push for greater development of China-Lesotho friendly cooperative relations.

King Letsie III said that both Lesotho and China have achieved leapfrog development in the past 30 years, adding that the two countries have established a solid diplomatic relationship based on peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and win-win benefits, significantly promoting the well-being of people of the two countries.

He reiterated that Lesotho stands ready to coordinate closely with China to continually strengthen Lesotho-China friendship and friendly cooperation, and to support the development and prosperity of both nations.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane also exchanged congratulations to each other on the same day. Li said China-Lesotho relations have maintained a good development momentum in recent years.

China stands ready to take the 30th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to make concerted efforts with Lesotho to promote the sustainable development of bilateral ties, he added.

For his part, Matekane said China is not only Lesotho's strategic partner, but also its all-weather friend, adding that Lesotho will continue to firmly support and participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Africa Cooperation Forum.

