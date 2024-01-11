Senior government officials study Xi's speech, vow to improve conduct, combat corruption

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Council, presides over a meeting of the group to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Jan. 10, 2024. The meeting also made plans to improve government conduct, build up integrity and combat corruption. Ding Xuexiang also attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of China's State Council gathered on Wednesday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Premier Li Qiang, also secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Council, presided over the meeting, which also made plans to improve government conduct, build up integrity and combat corruption.

Noting the significance of Xi's speech, the meeting called for faithful efforts to grasp the new situation, tasks and requirements to push forward the Party's self-reform as well as full and rigorous self-governance in the new year.

The meeting said that based on government functions and work realities, persistent efforts are necessary to crack down on undesirable work conduct, maintain strict financial discipline, and punish corruption in key sectors, among other areas.

It also stressed the need to maintain a tough stance on advancing Party self-governance and take long-term strict measures in this regard.

