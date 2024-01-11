Senior political advisors study Xi's speech, guiding principles of CPC disciplinary agency plenum

Xinhua) January 11, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presides over and addresses a meeting convened by the theoretical study group of the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the plenum's guiding principles, Jan. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's senior political advisors on Wednesday held a meeting to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, as well as the plenum's guiding principles.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over and addressed the meeting convened by the theoretical study group of the CPPCC National Committee's leading Party members group.

Noting the significance of Xi's speech, the meeting called for efforts to translate the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee related to full and rigorous Party self-governance into concrete actions.

It also stressed the need to improve conduct further, build up integrity within the CPPCC, and combat corruption with a zero-tolerance approach.

