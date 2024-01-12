Languages

Archive

Friday, January 12, 2024

Home>>

Xi meets Belgian prime minister

(Xinhua) 16:37, January 12, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Beijing on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories