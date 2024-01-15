Xi congratulates Danish King Frederik X on enthronement
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations on Sunday to new Danish King Frederik X on his accession to the throne.
Xi said that China-Denmark relations have achieved rapid growth since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 74 years ago, with bountiful cooperation results in various fields and the friendship between the peoples increasingly deepening.
He said he highly regards the development of China-Denmark relations, and is willing to work with King Frederik X to constantly elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.
Xi also sent regards and blessings to former Danish Queen Margrethe II who announced her abdication on Sunday.
