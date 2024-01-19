Home>>
Xi's special envoy to attend Liberia's presidential inauguration
(Xinhua) 17:08, January 19, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Bater will attend the inauguration of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai in Liberia's capital Monrovia on January 22, at the invitation of the government of the Republic of Liberia, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tough stance on corruption wins praise
- Xi makes important speech at study session on promoting high-quality development of financial sector
- Xi greets Tshisekedi on reelection
- Xi congratulates Felix Tshisekedi on reelection as DR Congo's president
- President sets key targets for financial sector
- Xi stresses boosting high-quality development of China's financial sector
- Xi's key statements at past World Economic Forum
- Xi, Iowa friend agree youths hold key to ties
- Xi's article on Party's united front work to be published
- Xi congratulates Danish King Frederik X on enthronement
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.