Xi's special envoy to attend Liberia's presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 17:08, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Bater will attend the inauguration of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai in Liberia's capital Monrovia on January 22, at the invitation of the government of the Republic of Liberia, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

