Kenyan students urged to contribute to friendship

08:15, January 24, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping has encouraged Kenyan students and alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University to continue to contribute to the friendship between China and Kenya and between China and Africa, in a reply to a letter from them.

In the reply letter dated Jan 17, Xi said that China and Kenya enjoy a long history of friendship.

The joint construction of the Belt and Road has turned the common aspirations of the two countries for development and revitalization into a reality, closely linking the well-being of the people of both countries, Xi said.

He described the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Railway as a flagship project and a successful example of China and Kenya jointly building the Belt and Road.

"I am delighted to see that you are connected with China thanks to this road to happiness. You have become witnesses, beneficiaries, builders and promoters of friendly cooperation between China and Kenya and between China and Africa."

Looking to the future, Xi said that more outstanding young people are needed to realize the joint building of the Belt and Road and translate the blueprint of comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kenya into a reality.

He expressed his hope that the Kenyan students could have a good command of their professional knowledge, carry on the traditional friendship, engage in cooperation between the two countries and tell the story of China-Africa friendship, making greater contributions to building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Recently, representatives of Kenyan students and alumni at Beijing Jiaotong University wrote to Xi, expressing their joy in coming to China to study railway operation and management.

They expressed their hope to serve as a bridge of friendship between Kenya and China, contribute to enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

As part of his diplomatic endeavors to enhance people-to-people connections and make China better known to the rest of the world, Xi has often spared time from his busy schedule to correspond with young people from foreign countries.

Over the past years, he has replied to dozens of letters from young foreigners who are keenly interested in studying Chinese culture and promoting relations between China and their own countries.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)