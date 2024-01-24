Home>>
Book on Xi's discourses on China's manufacturing strength published
(Xinhua) 08:05, January 24, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The People's Publishing House has published a book on the important discourses on boosting China's strength in manufacturing put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
The book elaborates on the essence, rich connotation and practical requirements of Xi's discourses concerning boosting China's manufacturing strength from the perspectives of its strategic positioning, development goals and key tasks.
The book, compiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is available nationwide.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation
- Xi orders all-out search and rescue of people missing in SW China landslide
- Xi's special envoy to attend Liberia's presidential inauguration
- Tough stance on corruption wins praise
- Xi makes important speech at study session on promoting high-quality development of financial sector
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.