Book on Xi's discourses on China's manufacturing strength published

Xinhua) 08:05, January 24, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The People's Publishing House has published a book on the important discourses on boosting China's strength in manufacturing put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The book elaborates on the essence, rich connotation and practical requirements of Xi's discourses concerning boosting China's manufacturing strength from the perspectives of its strategic positioning, development goals and key tasks.

The book, compiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is available nationwide.

