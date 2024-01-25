Sino-Uzbek ties lifted to new height

President Xi Jinping welcomes Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev before they sign a joint statement on the upgrading of bilateral ties after they held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. DING LIN/XINHUA

China and Uzbekistan elevated their ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era on Wednesday, as part of their efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields and to enhance strategic communication to promote regional and global governance.

President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a joint statement on the upgrading of the bilateral ties after they held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

They also witnessed the signing of an array of documents on bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields, including joint building of the Belt and Road, implementing the Global Development Initiative, economic and technological cooperation, mutual connectivity and environmental protection.

Mirziyoyev was in Beijing on a state visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday. He told Xi that his first visit abroad this year to China is of great symbolic significance.

During their talks, the two presidents exchanged views on deepening the countries' cooperation in an all-around way as well as international and regional issues of common concern, and reached a broad consensus.

Xi commended the development of bilateral ties, saying that in the face of the current complex international situation, both sides should firmly support each other, strengthen strategic communication and deepen strategic mutual trust.

Speaking of the countries' cooperation, Xi underlined the need for both nations to tap into the potential of traditional cooperation, implement medium and long-term plans for economic, trade and investment cooperation, and introduce more measures to facilitate investment and trade.

He called for starting construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project as early as possible to promote interconnectivity.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Uzbekistan in the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, carry out major projects in photovoltaics, wind power and hydropower, and support Uzbekistan's green development strategy, Xi added.

Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan-China relations are based on high-level political mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual assistance, and he is fully confident about the prospects of the countries' relations.

Uzbekistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, resolutely opposes external forces interfering in China's internal affairs, and is willing to firmly support China on issues related to its core interests, such as the Taiwan question, issues concerning the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and human rights, the Uzbek president said.

He said that the China-Central Asia Summit, held in May in Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, was of historic significance for enhancing regional connectivity and development, and Uzbekistan is willing to work closely with China to establish the secretariat of the China-Central Asia mechanism as soon as possible and promote the development of the China-Central Asia mechanism.

Uzbekistan will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he said.

China-Uzbekistan cooperation has become an important driver of China-Central Asia cooperation and continues to revitalize regional development and integration. Given Uzbekistan's central position in Central Asia, its openness and connectivity facilitate regional integration and its security and prosperity are key to the stability of the entire Central Asian region and China's northwestern borders, analysts said.

Both sides will firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests such as sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and oppose the politicization of human rights issues by a third country, according to a joint statement on the upgrading of the countries' ties. Both sides are opposed to any third country or organization engaging in activities that harm the sovereignty, security or territorial integrity of the other country, the statement said.

China became Uzbekistan's largest trading partner in 2023, with bilateral trade exceeding $10 billion.

The statement said both countries welcome this positive trend and agree to promote the balanced development of trade and strive to achieve the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $20 billion at an early date.

Both sides maintain that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project has historical and strategic significance in strengthening connectivity between China and Uzbekistan and even the region, and they are willing to accelerate the construction of the China-Central Asia transportation corridor, according to the statement.

