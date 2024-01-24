Home>>
Uzbek president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:54, January 24, 2024
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Uzbekistan-China relations experiencing "best period in history": Uzbek president
- Feature: Chinese electric buses gain popularity in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan and China: millennia-long friendship and cooperation
- First China-Uzbekistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue held in Beijing
- China, Uzbekistan foster prosperous cooperation on sericulture
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.