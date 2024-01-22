Feature: Chinese electric buses gain popularity in Uzbekistan

January 22, 2024

TASHKENT, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- In Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, eco-friendly transportation has gained favor from local residents. With more electric buses produced by the Chinese manufacturer Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. put into operation, Tashkent has further renewed its urban appearance.

"My friends from abroad have come to see me, and they were surprised when they saw our electric buses. They particularly noticed how comfortable and quiet these buses are," said Hadicha Usmanova, a student living in the city.

The electric buses have not only provided convenience to passengers, but also contributed to the city's environmental protection.

"I hardly used ground public transport, because the smell of fuel makes me very sick. By switching to electric buses, the problem was solved. It will be great if Uzbekistan gradually and completely switches to eco-friendly transport," said Nurbibi Gulyamova, a pensioner from Tashkent.

In 2023, Yutong Bus and JSC "Toshshahartransxizmat," the capital city's authorized organization for passenger transportation, concluded an order for a total of 800 buses, 300 of which are electrically powered and the other 500 powered by natural gas. The deal marked a record high in the export of buses from China to Uzbekistan.

The new buses were purchased to provide maximum convenience for local residents, said Abdujamil Azizov, deputy chairman of the board and chief engineer of JSC "Toshshahartransxizmat."

"First of all, users with disabilities are taken into account. Buses are equipped with all the amenities for them. There are ramps to make it convenient to get on the bus and special platforms for a wheelchair," said Azizov.

All buses are equipped with air conditioning systems, said Azizov, noting that the buses' air conditioning systems are necessary for a country with a continental climate, where in summer the air temperature can rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

"I usually only use the subway in summer because it's cool there, unlike buses or taxis. But this year I decided to take rides on new electric buses and realized that it is now comfortable to travel by ground transport. Air conditioners are working and there is a lot of space," said Sukhrob Rajabov, a resident of Tashkent.

When designing the buses, Yutong has taken into account the climate characteristics of the country. The Chinese manufacturer said the battery compartments responsible for the operation of the vehicles have cooling systems, including engine condensate protection systems, which allow the buses to work without interruptions.

Upon the arrival of the new buses, the Chinese company conducted training sessions for local drivers, including necessary precautions and specific techniques for driving vehicles with electric engines.

