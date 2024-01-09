Chinese automaker Geely launches Zeekr EV sales in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Geely launched Monday the sales of two new electric vehicle (EV) models of its brand Zeekr in Israel, the company announced at a launching event in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

One of the models offered in Israel is the electric mid-size shooting brake sedan Zeekr 001, which features a 620 km range, a top speed of 200 km/h, equipped with a 100-kWh battery.

The second model is the electric subcompact luxury crossover SUV Zeekr X, offering a maximum range of 440 km, a speed of up to 180 km/h, and featuring a 69 kWh battery.

So far, Geely has offered one electric model in Israel, the compact crossover Geometry C, with its sales starting in late 2021.

This model topped Israel's EV sales in 2022, and last year came second on the list, following another Chinese model, the subcompact crossover Atto 3 manufactured by BYD Auto.

