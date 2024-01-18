Israel chooses 4 Chinese EV models for gov't vehicle fleet

JERUSALEM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday that the country has selected eight electric vehicle (EV) models for the government vehicle fleet, four of which are from China.

The EV models selected in a tender include the two most popular EV models in Israel, the Atto 3, an electric subcompact crossover model manufactured by China's BYD Auto, and the Geometry C compact crossover, made by the Geely Auto Group.

Other Chinese models on the list are BYD's Dolphin hatchback and the MG Marvel R, manufactured by SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

The other selected EV models are Kia's Niro and EV6, the Toyota bZ4X, and Hyundai's Ioniq 5.

The ministry noted that the transition to electric vehicles is part of the government's goals to address the climate crisis, cutting air pollution and expenses for fuel and maintenance.

The Israeli government fleet includes about 15,000 vehicles, which are used by the police, fire department, prison service, ministries, local authorities, state-owned companies, and more.

Also Wednesday, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Voyah Automotive Technology launched the sales of a second model in Israel, as announced by the brand's official Israeli importer Metro Motor.

Last January, Voyah, a high-end division of the Chinese Dongfeng Motor Corporation, entered the Israeli market with the Voyah Free EV model, now joined by the brand's seven-seat model Voyah Dream.

