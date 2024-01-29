Chinese arts troupe enchants Cape Town with Spring Festival gala performance

Xinhua) 14:18, January 29, 2024

A Chinese artist performs Yu Opera in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 27, 2024.

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A captivating gala performance presented by a Chinse arts troupe wowed the audience on Saturday evening in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

The performance is part of celebrations of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The talented performers come from Henan Province in central China. Their diverse show at the Westin Cape Town hotel featured martial arts, acrobatics, magic show, Yu opera, as well as Chinese traditional songs and dances.

Welcoming the guests at the event, You Wenze, China's consul general in Cape Town, said the renowned Henan Arts Troupe, coming all the way from China, would grace the beautiful city of Cape Town with an enchanting performance showcasing the richness of the Chinese culture.

"Tonight's spectacular performance will undoubtedly transport us to the heart of China, allowing us to experience the cultural treasures that have been passed down through generations," he said.

The consul general also expressed hope that more pragmatic cooperation results between the two sides can be achieved in the new year.

Speaking on the occasion, Sylvia Lucas, deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (upper house) of the Parliament of South Africa, said the relationship between China and South Africa has long transcended the bilateral scope and become a shining model for the relationships between China and the continent.

"In the past 25 years, the special and friendly relationship between China and South Africa has grown from strength to strength," she said. "It epitomizes the cooperation between the rising markets of the Global South."

Lucas also expressed her wish that the friendship between Chinese people and South African people will continue to proper in the new year.

Located to the south of China's "Mother River" -- Yellow River, Henan holds a significant position as the birthplace of the Chinese nation and is known for its abundant historical sites, splendid cultural heritage, and bountiful tourism resources, said Li Yanqing, deputy director general of Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province.

Li also extended an invitation to all South Africans to visit and explore Henan, and experience the ancient charm of China.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 10 this year.

Chinese artists perform martial arts in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 27, 2024.

A Chinese paper-cutting artist interacts with an audience in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 27, 2024.

A Chinese artist plays Chinese musical instrument Erhu in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 27, 2024.

People watch a gala performance to celebrate the Spring Festival in Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 27, 2024.

