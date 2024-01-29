Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway

OSLO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua)

OSLO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Sunday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian landscapes.

The "Hello, China" Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, as well as lantern makers from Zigong in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The event, organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Norway, is being held at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo, and will run until Feb. 14.

The ice and snow culture is a common heritage shared between the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said at the opening ceremony.

"To extend New Year's greetings and invite the Norwegian people to visit China, we have brought in artists from Harbin to create ice sculptures, including the 'Lucky Dragon' and the 'Hello, China' panda," Hou said.

She said the display also includes an array of lanterns themed on marine life, which present the Chinese philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature.

Hou expressed hope for stronger cultural and tourism connections between China and Norway, especially in light of the upcoming 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Elisabeth Svanholm Meyer, an official in charge of tourism and special assignments at Innovation Norway, described the exhibition as a significant cultural contribution from China, a bridge that brings the Norwegian public closer to the rich Chinese culture.

Meyer said that the exhibition, set against the backdrop of Oslo's beautiful landscape, offers visitors a distinctive experience of Chinese cultural elements.

"The Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns have expanded my appreciation of Chinese traditional cultures and ignited my interest in exploring China," said Emil Christensen, a local visitor.

