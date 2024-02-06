Trending in China | Shuixiu dances

(People's Daily App) 15:20, February 06, 2024

Shuixiu, literally meaning "water sleeves," refers to the extra-long sleeves attached to the cuffs of costumes used to perform the graceful dance movements featured in various forms of Chinese folk opera. There are hundreds of gesticulations in shuixiu dancing, such as quivering, throwing and wagging. These graceful movements flow seamlessly as dancers wave their sleeves on the stage, creating an enchanting scene.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)