Children participate in Nan Shan Yingge dance
(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 05, 2024
The annual Nan Shan Yingge opening drum ceremony recently took place in South China’s Guangdong Province. The event was a joyous occasion, with children singing and dancing to the rhythm of the powerful and energetic square dance. Nan Shan Yingge Dance, a folk dance that blends elements of southern martial arts and local theater, has been recognized as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangdong.
(Video edited by Zhang Ruoshui; text compiled by Lyu Mufei)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
