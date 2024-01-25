Home>>
From math to moves: Guizhou teacher empowers students through dance
(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 25, 2024
After school in Liuzhi City, Guizhou Province, a young math teacher from a rural area leads his students in practicing dance. From locking dance to popping and various popular styles, the students express how dancing has boosted their self-confidence.
