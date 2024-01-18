Super difficult 'subject three' dance moves

(People's Daily App) 16:12, January 18, 2024

Watch this sensational clip of the "subject three" dance performed by a group of acrobats in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The dance "subject three," or "Kemusan," has gone viral around the world due to its easy-to-learn and fun swag moves.

