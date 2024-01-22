Rural teacher in SW China's Guizhou inspires confidence in children through dance

People's Daily Online) 15:13, January 22, 2024

A math teacher at a rural primary school in southwest China's Guizhou Province has been teaching his students to dance after class, a move that has not only boosted their confidence but also become an online sensation.

Photo shows students from Pingzhai Primary School in Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Wang Jiajia)

Wang Jiajia, a math teacher born in the mid-1990s at Pingzhai Primary School in Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, Guizhou, teaches dance to students on the school playground after class every day, most of whom are "left-behind children" — a term used in China to describe children who remain in rural areas while their parents move to cities for work.

Photo shows Wang Jiajia and students learning to dance at Pingzhai Primary School in Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Wang Jiajia)

Despite the absence of a dance classroom and professional dance teacher, the children's performances are full of passion, vitality, and a strong sense of rhythm.

While the children are dancing, Wang often shoots videos to record their growth. Their dance videos have gained significant attention online, receiving numerous likes and millions of views.

Photo shows two students from Pingzhai Primary School in Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of Wang Jiajia)

"It's really not easy for children to learn how to dance in rural areas," said Wang, adding he is determined to provide an opportunity for those passionate about dancing to learn.

Initially, some children were very reserved and hesitant to dance. Over time, however, they gradually built confidence and are now eager to showcase their dance moves to teachers, classmates, and family members.

"I look forward to dancing every day!" one child exclaimed. Another shared, "Dancing makes me feel happy." A third student reflected, "I will study hard and see the world outside the mountains. I want to teach more children to dance, just like my teacher."

